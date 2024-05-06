Troy Baseball cracks into Top 25 across three national polls

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy Baseball has had a hot couple of weeks on the diamond, including two series wins over Top 25 opponents.

Troy swept #12 Coastal Carolina on the road by beating them 8-6, 11-4, and 15-3. The next weekend they followed that performance up with a series win over #18 Louisiana at home by beating them 16-5 and 8-4, they fell to the Ragin Cajuns in the Sunday finale 14-13.

This hot two-weekend stretch for the Trojans has now shown up in three national Top 25 polls. D1Baseball ranked the Trojans as the #21 team in the country, Baseball America ranked them as the #22 team, and Perfect Game ranked Troy at #24 in its rankings.

The Trojans, who currently sit at 34-15 (16-8). have seven games remaining on its regular season schedule, but they will be put to the test on Tuesday when Troy welcomes Alabama for a midweek showdown.

The first pitch for that game is set for 6 p.m. and it can be seen in person or on ESPN+.

