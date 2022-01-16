Troy Aikman unhappy he's not calling 49ers-Cowboys NFC wild-card game

Aikman bitter he didn't get to call 49ers-Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The last time the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys met in the NFC playoffs -- Jan. 15, 1995 in the NFC Championship Game -- Troy Aikman was the quarterback for America's team.

Nearly 26 years later to the day, Aikman won't even be in AT&T Stadium for Sunday's NFC wild-card game between the 49ers and Cowboys. That's because he was assigned to call the 10 a.m. PT matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on FOX with Joe Buck. CBS got the 49ers-Cowboys matchup, meaning Buck and Aikman couldn't call the game between the old time rivals.

Late in the Bucs' 31-15 win over the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium, Buck and Aikman did a game-reset and brought up the next game on the NFL schedule. Aikman made it abundantly clear he wasn't happy not to be in Dallas.

Troy speaking for everyone still watching this one ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/bObFae5CaZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2022

Just in case Troy didn't make it clear where he wishes he was right now... ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/jm8b1gjmKJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2022

To make matters worse for Aikman, CBS assigned former Cowboys quarterback and rising broadcast star Tony Romo to call the game with Jim Nantz.

The 49ers hope to make things even worse for Aikman by beating his former team and sending the Cowboys into the offseason, just like they did in 1995.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast