Troy Aikman “strongly believes” Dak Prescott, Cowboys reach deal

The Cowboys have had a long line of great quarterbacks, but Danny White and Tony Romo didn’t quite ascend to the level of Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman because they never won a Super Bowl. (In fact, neither White nor Romo even got to a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback.)

Aikman sees a lot of the same traits the other great Cowboys’ quarterbacks had — namely an unselfishness in putting the team’s success above personal success — in Dak Prescott.

He also sees Prescott being the Cowboys’ quarterback for a long time with a chance to do great things.

“I love Dak Prescott,” Aikman told Mike Fisher of SI.com on Monday. “I love everything about him. . . . I’m not saying anything the Cowboys don’t already know. They will pay him. He’s going to make a lot of money, and I think he’s going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long, long time and continue to have a great career.”

The Cowboys have used the franchise tag on Prescott, paying him $31.4 million in 2020, and the sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal. The sides have talked more than a year without a deal, but Aikman insists that’s not a big deal.

The FOX analyst “strongly believes” the sides reach an agreement.

“I’ve been surprised that there has been so much discussion about his contract,” Aikman said. “It’s not like he’s not going to be playing for the Cowboys in 2020. Whether he is franchised or he has a deal, he’s going to be here playing and eventually a deal gets done. So, it’s not high on my list of things I look at the league and what’s happening with the other 31 teams.”

