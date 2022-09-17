Troy Aikman has seen enough of UCLA playing in near-empty Rose Bowl

It was almost a double embarrassment for UCLA on Saturday.

The Bruins needed a late field goal to escape Sun Belt foe South Alabama, 32-31.

Bringing the Jaguars to the Rose Bowl as an opponent didn’t entice a crowd.

Former UCLA quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman has had it with the Bruins trying to call a 100,000-seat stadium home.

And he thinks an on-campus stadium that holds about one-third of what the storied Pasadena venue does would be a better option … possibly.

This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country. Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000 seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too. pic.twitter.com/jteVU8XV76 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 17, 2022

