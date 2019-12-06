Troy Aikman says Mitch Trubisky having his 'shining moment' vs. Cowboys

When a Hall of Fame quarterback gives his opinion on the performance of Mitch Trubisky, you better sit up and listen. And that's why Troy Aikman's thoughts about the Bears' third-year passer mean so much for a team that's fighting for its playoff life in December.

"This is impressive," Aikman said of Trubisky during Chicago's Week 14 game against the Cowboys. "This is arguably his shining moment of his young career. It's been fun to watch. And that's why Matt Nagy was hired, let's be honest. He was hired to turn him into a franchise quarterback for a team that has invested so much in the quarterback."

Trubisky has been steadily improving over the last month or so of the season, but he's now stacked two franchise-quarterback-level games together for the first time all year. In Week 13 against the Lions, Trubisky threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and was named FedEx Air Player of the Week as a result. Most Bears fans assumed that would be his 2019 watermark, but just one week later, he's raised the bar.

"Knowing the scrutiny that Mitch Trubisky has been under, I've sure enjoyed watching him," Aikman said. "He's just grown right in front of our eyes in the last couple of weeks."

The game is slowing down for Trubisky. He's playing with confidence and throwing the ball like the strong-armed, accurate passer his pre-draft scouting report said he was. HIs passer rating of 118.5 through 3.5 quarters against the Cowboys tells only part of the story of his dominance; he's been tearing up Dallas as a runner too. Trubisky has 64 rushing yards and counting.

It's still too early to say Trubisky has officially arrived as Chicago's franchise quarterback. But we're getting there. And considering how murky Trubisky's future seemed just a month or so ago, it's a development that should spark a ton of confidence in this team moving forward.

