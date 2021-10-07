Troy Aikman says Giants 'aren't in Dallas' class' ahead of Week 5 matchup

Troy Aikman during media availability

The Giants don't need an extra motivation as they head to Dallas to take on the division-rival Cowboys. But Troy Aikman gave it to them anyway.

During an interview with "The Musers" on 96.7 FM The Ticket in Dallas, the Hall of Fame former Cowboys quarterback said that the Giants "aren't in Dallas' class."

"And the amount of pressure that this offense puts on an opponent -- because they are so explosive that there’s a lot of pressure for an opposing offense to feel that they’ve got to go do something every time they have the ball," Aikman explained. "And if they don’t, they’re going to be down two scores. That’s going to be the challenge for the Giants. They’re coming off a big win, but they’re, in my opinion -- and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that -- but [the Giants] aren’t in Dallas’ class as far as I’m concerned.”

This quote might be on a bulletin board in the Giants' locker room from here on out.

It's true that the Cowboys have been a much better team than the Giants in recent years, including this one where they have the league's third-best offense with 31.5 points and 420.8 yards of offense per game through four games. That's certainly going to be a challenge with Dak Prescott back under center and looking for some revenge (Logan Ryan was the tackler that caused his compound ankle fracture last year).

But this Giants team is bringing some momentum to Dallas after beating a formidable defense in the New Orleans Saints. And they're looking to prove their offensive performance, especially in the second-half comeback, was no fluke.

Aikman, who is calling the game with Joe Buck for FOX, believes that his old team will be the winners in the end without a doubt. Maybe the Giants can prove him wrong.

He's given them a little more motivation to do so.