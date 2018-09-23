Troy Aikman doesn’t like roughing penalty on Tyrone Crawford

FOX analyst Troy Aikman was critical of a roughing the passer penalty on Tyrone Crawford in the first quarter. The Cowboys defensive lineman hit Russell Wilson as the Seahawks quarterback released the ball.

The 15-yard penalty gave Seattle a first down on a third-down incompletion intended for Brandon Marshall.

It appeared similar to Clay Matthews‘ hit on Alex Smith earlier Sunday.

“Tyrone Crawford comes in, makes a textbook play, and these are game-changing penalties,” Aikman said. “I’m tired of talking about it.”

The NFL used Matthews’ controversial hit on Kirk Cousins last week — as well as one from Eric Kendricks on Aaron Rodgers — as a “teaching tool” for teams.

“The league just can’t seem to get out of its own way,” Aikman continued.

Crawford left the game with a right arm injury but returned after adding a support sleeve to his arm.

Earl Thomas has a nifty interception of Dak Prescott, but officials ruled it an incomplete pass on the field to negate a return by the Seahawks safety. The Seahawks ended up punting.

Neither team has done much on offense, and it remains 0-0 late in the first quarter.