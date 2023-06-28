Troy Aikman: Cowboys have not played their best football in biggest games

The Cowboys have back-to-back, 12-win seasons for the first time since 1992-95 when they won at least 12 games in each of those seasons playing one fewer game each season. They have nothing to show for it aside from one wild-card win.

It's been same time, next year since they won their last Super Bowl in 1995.

The Cowboys have 12 postseason appearances the past 27 seasons but only a 5-12 postseason record and not even as much as an NFC Championship Game appearance. Washington and Detroit are the only other NFC teams not to make the conference championship game in that span.

The Cowboys still might be America's Team — and based on TV ratings and attendance — they are, but they haven't been able to buy a title since 1995.

“They are really good, and they’ve got really good players,” Aikman told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The organization has done a fantastic job. I think the coaches have done a great job. The players. All of it. They have won a lot of games. The problem for them, and they don’t need me to tell them this, they just have not played their best football when the games have mattered the most.”

The Cowboys have had 24 starting quarterbacks, other than Aikman, since their last Lombardi Trophy. Prescott is the latest, going 61-36 in the regular season but only 2-4 in the postseason.

In the wild-card round against the Bucs last season, Prescott outplayed Tom Brady in throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. The following week against the 49ers, though, Prescott threw for only 206 yards and had two costly interceptions.

Before Prescott, Tony Romo had similar issues in the postseason.

“You say, ‘How do you change that?’ No one has the answer to that,” Aikman said. “I don’t have the answer to that. For our teams [in the ‘90s], the reason we succeeded and did what we were able to do, the reason teams all win Super Bowls, is they play their best football in the biggest games. That’s the challenge for each and every one of those players.”

A whole generation of Cowboys fans have never seen their team win a championship. The Cowboys have become next year's champions for a second time in their history.

“Hopefully this will be the year they get over the hump. I’m pulling for them,” Aikman said. “I’ve said it many times: I’m a big fan of Dak, and I’d like to see him bring a world championship back to Dallas. It’s been a long time.”