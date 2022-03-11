Troy Aikman: Calvin Ridley one-year suspension “seems like an awful lot”

Mike Florio
·3 min read

A crazy week in the NFL began with the news that Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley will be suspended for at least one year for betting on NFL games. Questions still linger about the decision to give Ridley the same punishment that all other players (four of them) have received for gambling on games over the course of more than 100 NFL seasons.

ESPN’s Troy Aikman, whose new better-than-Romo salary is fueled by the influx of gambling money into football, recently weighed in on the situation, with comments to TMZ.com. Aikman said that Ridley’s suspension “seems like an awful lot.”

Aikman added that players are told not to gamble on games and that the league takes these situations very seriously, but that it still seems excessive given the NFL’s current relationship with sports betting.

“It seems like a bit much in today’s climate, primarily because there was a time when the NFL was totally against the legalization of gambling on football games, and now that’s a big part of the revenue stream for the NFL,” Aikman said. “On the one hand, you have the league encouraging everybody to gamble and yet here Calvin Ridley is suspended for an entire season.”

Indeed, it’s far easier for the NFL to stake out moral high ground on gambling not skateboarding on a slippery slope. Before the Supreme Court opened the floodgates to state-by-state legalized wagering, the NFL fought the possibility aggressively. In 2009, for example, when the NFL actively opposed efforts by Delaware to adopt legalized sports betting, Commissioner Roger Goodell declared that its mere existence undermines the integrity of and public confidence in the sport of professional football.

“Normal incidents of the game such as bad snaps, dropped passes, turnovers, penalty flags and play calling inevitably will fuel speculation, distrust and accusations of point-shaving and game-fixing,” Goodell said at the time.

He’s right, and that’s why the league needs to whack players who gamble on NFL games. Still, if the league is going to climb into bed with seven different sports books, earning $270 million in 2021 alone, there needs to be some flexibility and nuance. Ridley wasn’t with the Falcons when he placed his bets; he was on the non-football illness list. Also, there’s no suggestion that he used inside information when placing $1,500 (by his own admission) in parlay wagers.

It’s one thing for the automatic punishment to be a one-year suspension when the law prohibits gambling in all states except Nevada, and when the NFL maintains a staunch, church-lady position when it comes to all forms of sports wagering. But when it’s legal in a growing number of states, when the NFL is earning hundreds of millions from partnerships with gambling interests, when the airwaves are flooded with advertisements for gambling on football, when players are allowed to wager on all other sports (including college football), and when there’s no evidence that Ridley did anything other than place bets with no inside information or other complication to the integrity of the game, discipline requires something less sudden and abrupt than the sanction issued by Yev Kassem for a customer who dared to observe that he looks exactly like Al Pacino in Scent of a Woman, even if he really doesn’t (unless he does).

I’m not saying pro football players should be allowed to bet on pro football. I am saying that, with the league EMBRACING the very evils about which Goodell warned only 13 years ago, what used to be the knee-jerk one-year banishment should perhaps yield to a formula based on the nature of the violation, the extent to which it poses an actual threat to the integrity of the game, and whether the player admits to the infraction and expresses remorse.

Troy Aikman: Calvin Ridley one-year suspension “seems like an awful lot” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Troy Aikman says Fox never made an offer to keep him after ESPN offered mega deal

    Troy Aikman said Fox only got in touch after he accepted his deal with ESPN.

  • Troy Aikman never received an offer to stay at Fox

    Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has left Fox for ESPN after two decades. The decision was made easier by the fact that Fox never made him an offer to stay. “It is a strange set of circumstances that led me to where I am now and not be back at Fox,” Aikman said Tuesday [more]

  • Report: Bengals won’t tender Wyatt Ray

    Cincinnati is content to let one of its pending restricted free agents hit the open market. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bengals will not tender defensive end Wyatt Ray. Ray has been with several organizations since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. But he was [more]

  • Player grades: Kevin Durant leads Nets rout of Sixers in Ben Simmons’ return

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets rout the Philadelphia 76ers in the return of Ben Simmons.

  • 6 cornerbacks the Bills could target in free agency

    6 cornerbacks the #Bills could target in free agency:

  • NFL rumors: Patriots WR N'Keal Harry drawing interest on trade market

    Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly is drawing interest from teams on the trade market as the 2022 NFL Draft approaches.

  • Report: Up to 10 teams monitoring Texans QB Deshaun Watson situation

    According to a report, there are up to 10 teams monitoring Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson's legal matters, which could get some clarity on March 11.

  • 60-year-old man sets world record with high dive belly flop into 10 inches of water

    Thursday was a record breaking night for Go-Big Show contestant Professor Splash. The 60-year-old, whose real name is Darren Taylor, attempted a belly flop from very high into a very shallow pool. “I'm gonna do a belly flop into 10 inches of water from 26 feet, 6 inches for a new world record,” Taylor said. “Now, this is the most dangerous dive I've ever done, and I'll probably never do this ever again, but I'm gonna set a new world record. And you will never see anybody do anything as insane as this.” While viewers at home were anxious about the world-record-attempting dive, the show’s judges were worried Professor Splash was sunk. Viewers loved the trick and many thought it was worthy of winning the season finale. Despite scoring the first 99 in the show’s history, Taylor lost to the final contestant who scored the first 100 in the show’s history. And in the end, even though Professor Splash lost, Rosario Dawson reminded the 60-year-old that he made a big splash in her soul. “Watching you is one of the most remarkable things,” Dawson said. “You've set the bar really high for all of us that we can push our limits even past an age where we should be physically capable of doing so. I mean, pure excellence.”

  • No sidepod, no problem for Mercedes despite 'extreme interpretation

    Mercedes insisted the radical 'no sidepod' design of their 2022 car is perfectly legal but F1 chiefs admitted "the extreme interpretation" of the new rules will create "a lot of debate".

  • Conference tournament brawls, the case for Dawn Staley at UGA, Bruce Weber comments

    MARCH MADNESS is in full swing! Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde are your guides through the punches and buzzer-beaters as we make our way through conference tournament week. Dan has a blow-by-blow breakdown of the NEC fight. We also discuss former K-State head coach Bruce Weber's comments on the FBI case and college basketball as a whole. Dan then tosses out an interesting thought... UGA should hire South Carolina coach Dawn Staley as their next men's basketball coach. His reasoning isn't what you might assume. We also have updates on ongoing sagas including fighting chickens and stolen human heads.

  • Alvin Kamara restructures his contract, gets the Saints closer to salary cap compliance

    The Saints restructured their contract with Alvin Kamara, helping them get closer to salary cap compliance ahead of free agency, via @RossJacksonNOLA:

  • Dolphins free agent profile: It might be time to move on from Preston Williams

    He's played just eight games in each of his first three seasons.

  • WVU's Huggins ejected in first half of Big 12 tourney game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was ejected from the Mountaineers' quarterfinal game against No. 6 Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament after he was given two technical fouls in quick succession by referee Doug Sirmons. The Mountaineers were trailing 19-4 and had missed 16 of their first 17 shots when Taz Sherman was given a technical foul for complaining that he was hacked on a shot at the rim. Huggins roared to the defense of his player, was given a technical of his own, then said a few choice words that earned him a second technical foul and an ejection.

  • Kansas State coach Bruce Weber refuses to cut hair until NCAA punishes cheating teams

    “Obviously, it’s still growing.”

  • Aaron Rodgers made the right choice staying in NFC and with Packers

    Packers fans can now rejoice! Aaron Rodgers has officially agreed to a lucrative extension with Green Bay.

  • Huggins, West Virginia plan to pursue postseason

    The loss ended the dream of making a run of playing in the NCAA Tournament and dropped the Mountaineers to 16-17 overall on the season. “I enjoy coaching them and I enjoy certainly representing West Virginia University and the great state of West Virginia.” It remains to be seen which option will be the destination for the Mountaineers, who despite the losing record played one of the most difficult schedules in the nation and is perched inside the top 80 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool.

  • Tiger Woods officially inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

    Surrounded by his family, Tiger Woods is now finally a Hall of Famer.

  • Colts reportedly trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders

    Wentz is headed to his third team in two years.

  • Jeff Okudah could be switching his jersey number again

    Lions CB Jeff Okudah appears to be switching his jersey number once again

  • Carson Wentz personality issues led to Colts-Commanders trade: report

    Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded again Wednesday, this time to Washington, and it seems the same problems that felled him in Philly followed him to Indy. By Adam Hermann