Troy Aikman breaks news Dak Prescott has hairline fracture on index finger

Dak Prescott had a season-low 23 attempts, a season-low 15 completions and tied his season low with 212 yards in the victory over the Rams. The Cowboys didn’t need their quarterback to throw, rushing for 263 yards.

Because of that, not much was made of Prescott’s sprained left wrist and injured right index finger. He injured both in the Week 14 loss to the Bears but practiced in full every day last week.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, though, reported during the Fox broadcast Sunday that Prescott has a hairline fracture on the index finger.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t “get into the medical part of it” Monday when asked about it but seemed to confirm it when asked about playing with a hairline fracture.

“I’ve never had a hairline fracture in my finger to throw,” Garrett said. “I think a lot of quarterbacks have had jammed fingers, and they’ve dealt with different things. It’s hard obviously. Having the ball in your hand and feeling good is a big part of throwing the ball well. But Dak’s a tough guy. Dak’s a physically tough guy. He’s a mentally tough guy. So whatever he’s dealing with, he doesn’t let a lot of people know about it. He goes out and does his job and he was able to do that again yesterday.”

Prescott began the game with tape on the tip of his finger but removed it in the first quarter.

Garrett said the injury did not affect Prescott.

“He works through it, and he does what he needs to do,” Garrett said.

Garrett said linebacker Luke Gifford has a fractured arm; cornerback C.J. Goodwin will need surgery on his thumb; and linebacker Joe Thomas‘ knee injury is day to day.