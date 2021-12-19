Trovon Reed provides connection to Auburn football’s new offensive coordinator
Trovon Reed was already a fan favorite on The Plains due to his time at Auburn as a player, his stint in the NFL, and his exceptional character that was able to be heard in local Auburn radio.
He earned a spot on Bryan Harsin’s staff after speaking to the team. He was given a larger role over the last few weeks on the recruiting trail. As he used his personal story and connections to the state of Louisiana, he made a major impact on the 2022 class.
Now he even has a connection to Auburn’s new offensive coordinator, Austin Davis.
The two were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks during the 2017 season.
Reed reached out on Twitter with a great tweet.
From Teammates in Seattle to the same coaching staff here at Auburn ! @ADavis1025 Welcome to the family brother ! 1st meal on me but the next 10 on you lol DEAL? Ok bet lol !!! 🤝 WDE https://t.co/JokQLpEr1z
— Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) December 19, 2021
