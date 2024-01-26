Trovon Reed to join Gus Malzahn’s staff at UCF

One of Auburn’s top recruiters is leaving the program to take on an on-field role.

Trovon Reed, who played cornerback and wide receiver at Auburn and most recently served as Auburn’s Director of Football and Recruiting Relations, is heading to Orlando to become the next cornerbacks coach at UCF. The move will allow Reed to reunite with his college head coach, Gus Malzahn.

Reed joined Auburn’s athletic staff in 2021 and served as Director of Football and Recruiting Relations through both seasons of the Bryan Harsin era, as well as the debut season for Hugh Freeze. He was known as a popular figure among recruits due to his ability to build solid relationships with each one.

He now departs to UCF for his first on-field coaching role. He will join former Auburn players Kam Martin and Nate Craig-Myers as members of the Knights staff. Since becoming head coach in

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire