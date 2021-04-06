Trout homers, Angels rally in 8th to hand Astros 1st loss

  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) scores on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    1/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) scores on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) scores on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    2/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) scores on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after scoring on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    3/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after scoring on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton drives in a run with a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    4/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton drives in a run with a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, right, drives in a run with a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    5/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, right, drives in a run with a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton misses on a line drive from Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, who got an RBI single on the play, during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    6/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton misses on a line drive from Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, who got an RBI single on the play, during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) points skyward after his RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    7/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) points skyward after his RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) scores past Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki on a single by Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    8/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) scores past Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki on a single by Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) is forced out at third base by Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon on a fielder's choice after a bunt by Martin Maldonado during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    9/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) is forced out at third base by Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon on a fielder's choice after a bunt by Martin Maldonado during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) scores on a single by Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    10/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) scores on a single by Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) scores on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) scores on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after scoring on a fielder's choice past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a ground ball by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton drives in a run with a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, right, drives in a run with a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton misses on a line drive from Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, who got an RBI single on the play, during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) points skyward after his RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) scores past Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki on a single by Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) is forced out at third base by Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon on a fielder's choice after a bunt by Martin Maldonado during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) scores on a single by Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE REEDY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Even though the season is less than a week old, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are mastering the art of late-inning comebacks.

The Angels won for the third straight game with a late rally, this time beating the Houston Astros 7-6 Monday night in a wild atmosphere at Angel Stadium.

“The whole homestand has been unbelievable,” said Trout, who hit his first home run of the season in the fourth. “We have to keep it up. Everyone up and down the lineup is feeding off each other, which is good to see.”

The Angels got weekend wins over the Chicago White Sox with go-ahead home runs. This time they rallied for four runs in the eighth on three singles, a sacrifice fly and a Houston error to open 4-1 for the first time since 2007.

“It is easy to say we don’t quit, but we don’t. The vibe in the dugout is good,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We got quality at-bats up and down the lineup.”

Shohei Ohtani, out of the starting lineup after pitching 4 2/3 innings Sunday night and getting upended while covering home plate, entered as a pinch-hitter after Albert Pujols and José Iglesias opened the eighth with singles. Ohtani was hit by a pitch from Joe Smith (0-1) and exchanged glances with the Houston reliever as he made his way to first base.

“Emotions were high. He’s hot at the plate right now and wanted to hit,” Trout said.

Blake Taylor gave up a single by Dexter Fowler that scored Pujols. Iglesias tied it at 5 when he scored on David Fletcher's fielder's choice. First baseman Yuri Gurriel made a diving stop on a sharp grounder by Jared Walsh but his throw home was wide, allowing Ohtani to score and put the Angels on top for the first time all night.

Fletcher came home on Anthony Rendon's sacrifice fly, making it 7-5. The extra run came in handy when Kyle Tucker homered in the ninth off Mike Mayers, who got his first save.

Tony Watson (1-0) was the winner.

With fans allowed in the stands, the game had a playoff vibe. Los Angeles Dodgers fans made the short trip down to Orange County to lend their voices to the chorus of boos that greeted the Astros on their first trip to Angels Stadium this year.

This was the first chance Dodgers and Angels fans got to boo the Astros since their sign-stealing scandal came to light. Houston beat the Dodgers in seven games in the 2017 World Series.

“I mean, you could tell the amount of hostility and hatred in the stands,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “You know you can’t let that bother you. You have to channel it. You can’t carry that scarlet letter around all your life. I mean, we paid the price.”

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa received the loudest boos. Fans chanted “cheater” and “where’s your trash can?” during the early innings. An inflatable trash can was thrown out of the right-field bleachers during the sixth, and a real one filled with trash made its way to the warning track an inning later.

“It used to be beach balls, now it is trash cans. I don’t think it bothered them,” Maddon said. “It’s entertaining. It helped the fans vent. I think it does fuel the Astros.”

FOR STARTERS

Both starting pitchers made it only 3 1/3 innings.

José Quintana made his Angels debut but fell behind early. Houston jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on RBI singles by Bregman and Correa. Aledmys Díaz struck out swinging on what should have been the third out, but went to first on a wild pitch as Yordan Alvarez scored from third.

The Astros chased Quintana, who allowed four runs on five hits, after Altuve's one-out single in the fourth.

Houston's Luis Garcia yielded only two walks in his first three innings before things unraveled. Trout began the comeback with a moonshot to left field on a changeup, and Iglesias cut the deficit to 4-2 with an RBI single. The right-hander's night ended when he walked Kurt Suzuki to load the bases.

Los Angeles pulled to 4-3 an inning later when a base hit by Justin Upton drove in Walsh.

The Astros responded with a run in the sixth when Martin Maldonado beat the tag at home on Alvarez's single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: OF Michael Brantley (wrist) was out of the lineup for the second straight game, but Baker is optimistic Brantley could be back Tuesday. ... RHP Andre Scrubb (shoulder) did some throwing, but still isn't expected to rejoin the team for at least another two weeks.

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning had his start pushed back to Thursday against Toronto after warming up and being ready to go in case Sunday's game went to extra innings.

UP NEXT

Houston right-hander Zack Greinke (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season after allowing three hits over six innings against Oakland in the April 1 opener. Los Angeles RHP Dylan Bundy (0-0, 4.50) did not factor in the decision after permitting three runs over six innings against the White Sox in the opener. Bundy is 0-3 in six career starts versus Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Dustin May stellar in Dodgers' win over A's

    The Dodgers beat the Athletics 10-3 on Monday in Oakland to start the season 4-1.

  • Jordan Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open

    Jordan Spieth tapped in for par to win the British Open for his third major and 11th victory in just five years on the PGA Tour. Spieth ended a mystifying slump Sunday by giving himself birdie chances and making most of them, closing with a 6-under 66 to hold off Charley Hoffman for a two-shot victory in the Valero Texas Open. "There’s peaks and valleys in this sport, but I never expected to go this long,” Spieth said.

  • Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to Panthers for three draft picks

    The Panthers are acquiring Sam Darnold from the Jets in exchange for three draft picks.

  • Aaron Rodgers teases potential viral moment during his ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes

    One "Jeopardy!" contestant took a shot at the Packers during Final Jeopardy of one of Aaron Rodgers' upcoming episodes.

  • National Title overreaction: Baylor bounces Gonzaga

    Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the Gonzaga vs Baylor National Championship late-night from inside the bubble. How did Baylor dismantle Gonzaga? Will the Zags bounce back next March? Pat & Pete also react to North Carolina's hire of Hubert Davis to replace Roy Williams. Can Davis be the next Juwan Howard and lead his alma mater back to glory?

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

  • Ka'ai Tom's first MLB hit, RBI

    Ka'ai Tom hits a line-drive single to center field and Stephen Piscotty scores, giving Tom his first Major League hit and RBI

  • Duffy dazzles, Merrifield's 3 RBIs lift Royals past Indians

    Danny Duffy's days of being bullied by the Indians are over. Duffy, who went more than two years without a win over Cleveland, pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City's runs with a homer and sacrifice fly, leading the Royals over the Indians 3-0 on Monday. Duffy (1-0) came in with 12 career losses against the Indians — his most against any team.

  • ‘Perfect representation of Carolina Basketball.’ Fans react to UNC hiring Hubert Davis

    Fans were quick to react to the news on social media.

  • Kyle Tucker's solo home run

    Kyle Tucker launches a solo home run to center field, cutting the Astros' deficit to 7-6 in the top of the 9th inning

  • Angels' Shohei Ohtani to make historic start on mound while batting in the No. 2 spot

    Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will break ground when he starts on the mound and bats second in the lineup on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

  • AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field

    Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year's Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia's voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. The commissioner's office was expected to declare Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game.

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks outlast Spurs in 2OT

    Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday. Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • NBA MVP watch: As Damian Lillard rises, LeBron James and Joel Embiid in danger of falling out

    Damian Lillard's durability, clutch prowess and leadership have kept the Trail Blazers in playoff contention.

  • Warriors visit Hawks aiming to even season series

    The Atlanta Hawks return home from their season-long eight-game road trip on Sunday to host the Golden State Warriors, but who knows how healthy either team will be. The Hawks went 4-4 on the trip but played short-handed on the final stop in New Orleans and still emerged with a 126-103 win over the Pelicans. Atlanta was without all five players who made up its starting lineup in the season opener -- leading scorer Trae Young (left knee soreness), Danilo Gallinari (left Achilles soreness), John Collins (left ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish, who has missed 19 games with a right Achilles injury.

  • Former Olympic wrestler has finger torn off during MMA fight

    "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."

  • Soccer-Asensio and Benzema fire Real Madrid to victory over Eibar

    MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid forwards Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema struck to give their side a 2-0 win at home to Eibar in La Liga on Saturday, keeping up the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Liverpool. Asensio finally gave Madrid the lead late in the 41st minute after his side had two goals ruled out for offside, latching on to a Casemiro through ball and curling his effort into the bottom corner despite losing his footing as he took the shot.

  • A winner again, Spieth suddenly among Masters favourites

    Jordan Spieth has rocketed into the Masters conversation, suddenly one of the betting favourites after his drought-busting win at the Texas Open on Sunday. Barely an afterthought only a few days ago, the 2015 champion all of a sudden is anything but, with his odds around 10/1 as he gears up in a quest to add a second Green Jacket to his wardrobe. His victory on Sunday was his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 British Open, and the former world number one says the best is yet to come.