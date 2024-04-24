Troup's Trae Davis qualifies for state track championship in 4 events

Apr. 23—WHITEHOUSE — Trae Davis of Troup High School has qualified for the University Interscholastic League Class 3A Track and Field Championship in four events.

As an individual, Davis won first place at the regional meet in Long Jump, where he forged out a new regional and school record — 23'-7".

On the track, Davis won the gold medal at the regional championship in the 200 Meter Dash where he was timed in 21.89 seconds.

Davis, who has signed to play football at Kansas State University, is also a member of the Tiger 4X100 Meter Relay (42.19) and the 4X200 Meter Relay(1:27.86) teams that won first place, respectively, at regionals.

Other members of the team include Brett Wells, Caden Claburn and Bryce Wallum.

The Class 3A State Track and Field Championships will be held on May 2 at Mike Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas Austin.

NOTE: The Lady Tigers will be represented at state by Emory Cover. Cover came in second place in Triple Jump at the regional extravaganza where he landed a leap of 36'-7.75".