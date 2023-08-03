Troup's Trae Davis hauls in 2 D-I offers on Wednesday

Aug. 3—TROUP — Troup wideout/running back Trae Davis received a pair of NCAA Division I offers on Wednesday, according to posts on his social media accounts.

The speedy senior was offered by Louisiana Tech University of Conference USA and University of Texas San Antonio, who is a member of the America Athletic Conference.

Davis had 839 receiving yards a year ago and hauled in 10 touchdowns.

He also rushed for 292 yards and scored three touchdowns by land.

Davis is coached by Sam Wells at Troup.