Troup's 7th inning rally falls short in rubber game of bi-district series

May 4—TATUM — Troup's seventh inning rally came up a couple of runs short as Daingerfield held on to win 6-4 in the rubber game of a Class 3A, Region II bi-district series that was staged at the Tatum High School baseball facility Saturday afternoon.

Down to its final-three outs and behind, 6-2, Troup ignited its rally when the lead-off hitter, Carson Davenport, stroked a base hit into left field. Davenport then made his way to second on a Tucker Howell ground out to the left side.

With two outs, Joshua Childress belted a double into deep left field, which enabled Davenport to score.

Bryce Wallum followed and got aboard on an infield error, with Childress scoring on the play.

Daingerfield reliever Tanner Teeter proceeded to get the next Troup batter to ground out into a fielder/s choice to end the game.

With Troup in front, 1-0, Daingerfield scored four times in the top of the third inning to claw out a 4-1 advantage. Troup was able to get one of the runs back in the home half of the segment when a Howell sacrifice fly to center field allowed Colby Turner to score from third base. Turner reached base on a free pass.

Daingerfield had six of its 15 runners (40-percent) who got into scoring cross the plate while Troup plated four of its 11 runners (36.3-percent) who made it into scoring position.

Troup stranded 11 men while Daingerfield left nine on base.

Lovelady, Davenport and Wallum had two hits each for the Maroon and White. Each had a double in the game Lovelady and Wallum ripped a double apiece.

Hayden Huml added a base hit and a RBI for Troup, who had nine hits in the game, compared to Daingerfield's six.

Treston Smauley worked 4.2 innings and was the winning pitcher. He gave up two runs, one of which was earned, off of five hits. Smauley walked five and didn't strike out anyone.

Kash Hardy, the second of three pitchers that Troup used in the contest, was the losing pitcher.

Daingerfield (15-12) advances to pay Harmony in the area round next week, while Troup wraps up its season with a 21-7 record.

The Maroon and White are scheduled to graduate seven players later this spring. That group includes Lovelady, Howell, Eli Swan, Joseph Salgado, Turner, Jack Johnson and Payton Elliott.