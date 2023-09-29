Troup WR Trae Davis verbally commits to Washington State

Sep. 28—TROUP — One of the leading wide receivers in East Texas, Trae Davis of Troup High School, has made a decision on where his college home will be.

Davis revealed on his social media platforms Wednesday that after visiting Washington State University of the PAC 12 Conference last weekend, he has given the school a verbal (none-binding) commitment.

Although Pullman, Wash. Is a little more than 2,000 miles from Troup, Davis commented that he liked the coaching staff and players and believes Washington State is a place where he can grow and help the Cougars win football games.

Davis also had offers from Utah State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas San Antonio and Sam Houston State.

The 6'-1", 175-pounder has caught 16 passes for 535 yards and has scored nine touchdowns in the Tigers' first-four games this season. He is averaging 33.4 yards per catch and has a 74-yard touchdown grab.

The undefeated Tigers will travel to Quitman Friday for a District 9-3A-II encounter.