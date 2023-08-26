Troup terrorizes White Oak 70-14

Aug. 26—WHITE OAK — Troup opened the season by bombing White Oak, 70-14, at Roughneck Stadium Friday night.

Quarterback Grayson Hearon completed eight of nine passes for 264 yards and six touchdowns while Trae Davis had three receptions, all touchdowns, for 193 yards.

Brett Wells, a freshman, racked up 119 yards on 10 carries and scored one touchdown from his running back position.

Shane Jasper also saw time at the spot and added 57 yards on four carries and scored one touchdown.

Jasper was also the Tigers' leading tackler, with 15 stops and a caused fumble.

Bryce Wallum, Ty Lovelady and Colby Turner scored a rushing touchdown apiece for Troup.

Troup averaged 12.3 yards per offensive play by amassing 493 total yards in 40 plays.

Tiger head coach Sam Wells credited the play of the Tiger offensive line as being instrumental in Troup's offensive success.

That group included Joseph Salgado, Payton Elliot, Cason Jester, Caden Mayo, Skyler Sides Andre Dewberry, Colby Turner, Chris Calley, Tucker Howell, Jaylon Williams, Noble Kendrick, Caden Starkey, Sean Flood and Cason Nichols.

Additional defensive standouts for Troup were: Howell (11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss), Brett Well (3 tackles, 1 interception), Conner Boyd (11 tackles, 1 fumble recovery for touchdown (22 yards)), Lovelady (8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, which he turned into a 51-yard touchdown) and Wallum who picked off a White Oak pass.

Wallum also set a new Troup school record by going 10-10 in point after touchdown attempts.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday Troup will host Price-Carlisle (1-0).