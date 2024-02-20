Troup Softball smokes Wills Point, 14-1

Feb. 20—WILLS POINT — Cadence Ellis and Adalyne Burks combined to go 5-7 at the plate and Troup earned its first win of the season by walloping Wills Point, 14-1, in Wills Point Monday night.

Ellis collected three hits in three official trips to the plate and swiped two bases while Burks went 2-4, with a triple and a double, and three RBI.

MaKayla Spencer also was in the zone at the plate. She went 3-5, which included a double.

Sydnie Dickey stroked a double and had two RBI in the game. While Taylor Gillispie singles and amassed five RBI.

Gillispie, playing in her first game of the season, picked up the win in the circle by pitching 6 innings and giving up a lone run (unearned) on one hit. She struck out 13 and walked five.

Troup now stands at 1-2 while Wills Point owns a 1-5 worksheet.