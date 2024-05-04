Troup scores 2 top 5 finishes at state track and field championship

May 3—AUSTIN — Troup High School's 4X100 meter squad came in third place Thursday night at the University Interscholastic League Class 3A State Track and Field Championship, which was held at Mike A. Moore Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas Austin.

The team, consisting of Noble Kendrick, Caden Claburn, Bryce Wallum and Trae Davis, were timed in 41.95 seconds.

Yoakum (41.81) and Hallettesville (41.87) were the two schools finishing slightly ahead of the Tiger speedsters.

Earlier in the day, Davis came in fifth place in long jump, where he recorded a leap of 21'-9.75".

Lexington's Mason Biehle won the gold medal by jumping 22'-6.75".

The Tiger 4X200 relay unit (Jaylon Williams, Claburn, Wallum, Davis) were timed in 1:28.09, which resulted in the squad coming in eighth place.

Hallettsville (1:26.93) earned the state crown in the event.

In the girl's triple jump competition, Troup's Emory Cover came in eighth place with a jump of 35'-6.25".

The top mark in the competition came from Yoakum's Jayana Phillips (40'-4.25").

Davis also qualified for the 200 meter dash, but did not compete in the event.