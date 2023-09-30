Troup moves to 5-0 with 43-22 win over Quitman

Sep. 30—QUITMAN — Quitman made things interesting for two quarters, but ultimately Troup proved to be the better team, with the Tigers earning a 43-22 victory over the host Bulldogs.

The game was knotted 22-22 at halftime, which forced Troup (5-0, 1-0) to make some defensive adjustments at the break. Those changes worked well with the Tigers winning the second half 21-0.

Troup seniors Grayson Hearon and Trae Davis, along with freshman Brett Wells, propelled the Tiger offense.

Hearon made good on 10-of-15 pass attempts for 227 yards and four touchdowns,

while Davis, who verbally committed to Washington State University in mid-week, had five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Davis also tacked on 82 yards on the ground in four attempts and a touchdown.

Wells led the Maroon and White in rushing by amassing 138 yards in nine carries. Wells also scored a touchdown.

Bryce Wallum was on the receiving end of a 60-yard scoring strike from Hearon while Ty Lovelady hauled in a 15-yard touchdown reception. Wallum also went 5-of-5 on point after touchdown attempts.

As a team, Troup averaged 22.7 yards per catch and 13.6 yards per carry.

The Tigers had four defenders to finish in double digits in the tackling department. Conner Boyd led the way with 17 take downs, which included a tackle for loss.

Tucker Howell and Shane Jasper contributed 15 stops apiece, with Howell adding three tackles for loss, a quarterback sack and one pass break up. While Jasper pitched in two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Wells accounted for 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a caused fumble.

Caden Starkey also played well for the Tigers. He came up with seven stops, two tackles for loss and a sack.

District play will continue for Troup at 7:30 p m. Friday when Edgewood (3-3, 1-1) pays a visit to Tiger Stadium.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1) have a bye Friday.