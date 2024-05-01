Troup golfers come in 8th place at Class 3A State Championship

Apr. 30—AUSTIN — The Troup High School boy's golf team came in 8th place in the team standings at the University Interscholastic League Class 3A State Golf Championship, which was held Monday at Tuesday at Grey Rock Golf Club (6,708, par 72) in Austin.

Lubbock Cooper Liberty (308-309-617) walked away with the state title.

Finishing as the runner-up was Brock (320-322-642), while Bowie (316-334-650) ended up in third place.

The Tigers, who are coached by Greg Hamilton, finished with a team score of 346-342 — 688.

Senior Grayson Hearon (79-77 -156) had the lowest score for the Tigers.

Next was Jaxon Green (84-86 — 170), followed by Grayson Hampton (91-88-179), Parker Osborn (92-91-183) and Wyatt Roth (92-94-186).