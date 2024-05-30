Troup Football: Ke'Shaun Kendrick signs with Texas College

May 30—TROUP — Add Ke'Shaun Kendrick's name to the list of Troup Tigers to move on to the collegiate ranks.

Kendrick, a 6-foot, 170-pound free safety, who can also play the wide out position, signed a national letter Wednesday to join the Texas College football team later this summer.

In 11 games last season, Kendrick made 31 tackles (21 solo) and deflected five passes.

Texas College, located in Tyler, went 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Sooner Athletic Conference (National Intercollegiate Athletic Association) last year.

The Steers are scheduled to open the 2024 campaign September 21 with a road trip to Ottawa University of Arizona.

Texas College's first home game will take place at 2 p.m. October 12 when the Steers host Arkansas Baptist.

Both of the aforementioned games are conference affairs.

Other members of the Sooner Athletic Conference include Langston, Louisiana Christian, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Southwestern Assemblies of God, Texas Wesleyan and Wayland Baptist.

Kendrick was coached by Sam Wells at Troup.