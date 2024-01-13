Troup boys smack West rusk to garner 20th win

Jan. 13—NEW LONDON — Fueled by its long game, the Troup Basketball Tigers slammed West Rusk, 46-25, Friday night in New London.

The win moved Troup to 20-4 overall and 3-1 in District 16-3A.

The Tigers sank 10 shots from downtown, with Carson Davenport accounting for four of those bombs and Trae Davis adding two.

Davenport and Davis scored 12 points apiece for the Maroon and White.

Carter Graves pitched in eight, while Bryce McElroy dropped in seven.

The Tigers led 27-12 at halftime after outscoring the Raiders (4-11, 0-4) 14-2 in the second quarter.

At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Troup will travel to Arp.

JUNIOR VARSITY: West Rusk 31, Troup 18