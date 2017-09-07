What troubles? Bengals reward LB Vontaze Burfict with huge extension

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has the first three games of this season off, and now he has a ton of extra money to spend during that NFL-imposed vacation.

Burfict, who is suspended three games for an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in a preseason game, signed a three-year, $38.68 million contract according to ESPN and NFL Network. Burfict was set to enter his contract year.

The Bengals went out of their way to support Burfict as he appealed his suspension, and this shows they haven’t lost faith in him despite many illegal hits and some suspensions through the years. The Bengals’ support couldn’t have hurt in the appeals process, as Burfict had his suspension reduced from five games to three.

When Burfict is on the field he is one of the NFL’s best linebackers. And, somewhat surprisingly, he’s still just 26 years old.

Burfict’s conduct has often overshadowed how good of a player is, going back to his days at Arizona State. But with this extension, the Bengals made sure Burfict is one of the faces of their franchise for the next few years. We’ll see how that works out.

Vontaze Burfict signed a huge three-year extension with the Bengals. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab