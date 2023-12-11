Through troubled waters, how can Billy Napier restore fan confidence in his vision for Florida football?

In mid-October, a few days after Florida football beat Vanderbilt to improve to 4-2, head coach Billy Napier was asked about the importance of re-recruiting players on the roster.

“If they don’t want to be here, they don’t want to be here,” Napier said. “We have the opportunity to sign the beat players in the country both in high school and the best available in the portal. I don’t think that’ll be a problem going forward.

“Will we have attrition? Absolutely. They’ll be some attrition. But I think that’s just reality. Some of it’s healthy. When you think about it, if a guy’s on the fence he doesn’t need to be here. Right now, I can tell you this group of players, they’re in. They’ll be some attrition when we get to the winter. In the meantime, I think we have a pretty good product to offer.”

Fast-forward two months and the Florida Gators enter week two of the portal with 12 players who have defected, including arguably UF’s best offensive player (running back Trevor Etienne) and defensive player (edge rusher Princely Umanmielen). A five-game losing streak to close the season at 5-7 has resulted in some lost confidence in the direction of the program entering year three under Napier.

That makes December a tricky month. First, Florida must keep together a 2024 class that has dropped from third to sixth nationally following recent de-commitments. Second, Napier must replenish what was lost in the transfer portal and fill holes with talent and experience on both sides of the football.

Advice from a former Florida football coach

Appearing on the Buddy Martin show last week, former Florida football coach Urban Meyer was asked what advice he would offer to Napier. Meyer understands the pressure-cooker of the UF job, having led the Gators to two national titles in 2006 and 2008 before resigning in 2010 due to health reasons.

“Billy Napier and his staff, is there pressure on him?” Meyer said on Martin’s show “Hell yeah there is, but that comes with the job. I would not panic if I’m the coaching staff.”

Napier is paid handsomely to deal with the stress – he has $37.5 million left on the remaining five years of his contact. His vision is to stack talented recruiting classes on top of one another. But that won’t work if the most talented of his players, such as Etienne, decide to bail for the portal. Overall, half of Napier’s first signing class in 2022 has entered the portal either last season or this season, including Etienne, four-star defensive back Kamari Wilson and four-star defensive lineman Chris McClellan.

“Florida fans have the right to be upset,” Meyer said. “They’re fans. Florida is an elite place. Ohio State fans are really upset they’re 11-1. Florida State fans are losing their mind because they’re not in the Playoff. That’s what makes this great.

“I keep hearing about the process, the plan that he has. It’s got to at some point get going, but I would not panic if I’m him. I’d just keep grinding. Just keep your head down and do the very best you can.”

Restoring confidence in the UF football program

Napier would go a long way in restoring faith in the UF program if he can add some quality players in transfer portal this month. His process in the transfer portal has been deliberate, by his own admission. It's based on trying to get a thorough evaluation of the players that he's bringing into the UF program.

UF has added some impact players in the portal such as wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence in 2022 and quarterback Graham Mertz in 2023. But he's had a harder time finding standouts on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackles Cam Jackson (Memphis) and Caleb Banks (Louisville) were adequate inside, but neither made a splash in 2023.

Four potential transfers --- former Wisconsin wideout Chimere Dike, former Penn defensive lineman Joey Slackman, former Pitt defensive lineman DeAndre Jules and former Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges -- reportedly visited UF over the weekend.

"Ultimately, we've got to get up off the ground, and I think we have to learn from failure," Napier said. "Growth comes through struggle. I think this season presents that opportunity."

