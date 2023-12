Troubled Thames Water names former Centrica executive as its new boss

Thames Water has named a former senior executive at British Gas owner Centrica as its new boss as the under-fire utility giant battles financial troubles and poor performance.

Chris Weston, who worked at Centrica for 13 years and was latterly managing director of its international downstream arm, will become the water firm’s chief executive from January 8.

He replaces interim co-chief executives Cathryn Ross and Alastair Cochran, who were parachuted into the role when former boss Sarah Bentley stepped down in June in the middle of a funding crisis that left the debt-laden firm on the brink of emergency nationalisation.

It comes after Thames Water – the UK’s biggest water supplier, serving 15 million households – admitted in a session with MPs on Monday that its parent company does not currently have the funds to repay a £190 million loan due next spring.

The firm, which has seen its debt mountain swell to £14.7 billion, told the Commons Environment Committee hearing it will take longer than its current three-year turnaround plan to complete a critical overhaul.

Thames Water chairman Sir Adrian Montague said its incoming new boss has a “proven track record working in regulated environments, turning round business performance and improving customer experience”.

“He brings strong operational and strategic expertise as we enter this crucial period of delivering our refocused turnaround plan and providing the service that customers rightly expect of us.”

Following his career at Centrica, Mr Weston was also chief executive of power specialist and generator supplier Aggreko for seven years.