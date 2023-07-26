Troubled RI football recruit Justin Denson found humility, and it paid off

Justin Denson works with young players at Corrigan complex in Fall River.

PROVIDENCE — When Justin Denson searches his name on Google, he likes what he sees.

While that might seem vain, the Providence native is no different from any other teenager suddenly thrust into the spotlight. He was recruited by just about every major college football program in the country, and on July 4, the All-State defensive back passed up offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and even "Prime Time" coach Deion Sanders and Colorado to verbally commit to Michigan State.

If you type “Justin Denson” into a Google search, you'll find page after page of recruiting news. It happened because Denson had all the tools to be a football star and, after finally putting them all together, he refused to let anyone tell him just how good he could be. Denson wanted more and he did it his own way, even if that wasn’t the way things are always done.

“One of my coaches said, ‘You’re nice-nice or you’re Rhode Island-nice.’ I was always, in the most humble way possible, complete wherever I was,” Denson said. “I got MVPs at camps and did what I had to do.

“Going from RI and winning to every rep easily to getting punched in the mouth and fighting back, that’s really what it was.”

It was more than that.

Denson was raised by his mother, Ebony, alongside older sister Ebony and younger brother Tyrell, while Denson’s father, with whom he shares a name, was in trouble with the law.

Family support was never an issue. Ebony did anything and everything for her children but, in moments when she couldn’t be there, she had help from all over Providence.

When Denson talks about his uncles who were there for him in his formative years, it’s a who’s who of the Providence's athletic talent — former La Salle stars Lorenzo and Herlin Perry, former Hope All-State track star Kevin Morgan and even professional boxer Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade.

His uncles talked Ebony into letting Denson play football. They helped teach him techniques and how to make the most of his talents. They told him he had a chance to be great and taught him to believe in himself.

Denson took everything to heart but, as his talent grew, his ego grew a little faster. Denson attended Bishop Hendricken as a freshman and was baffled as to why he could not get on the field with varsity players. The coaches were fond of Denson as a person and player but were less than happy with his behavior.

When he did something out of line, Denson struggled to deal with the consequences.

“I always had an attitude," he said. "I thought I was better than everyone. I wasn’t mature enough. That was really it. I was a little kid, acting up, but I was still playing football.”

He left Hendricken after one year and headed to one of the state’s other powerhouse programs at La Salle, a school that many of his friends were attending. The behavior issues, at least on the field, also transferred.

“I had a bad attitude and no one could tell me anything,” Denson said. “Coach [Geoff] Marcone taught me attitude and effort. He made it a thing to make sure I was on the sideline watching. If there was a play that could happen and if he knew I could make it, he would say, ‘You’re the reason you’re not out there.’

“It was my fault and obviously I wanted to be out there, but as I got older, I started to realize I could have done that.”

Things clicked for Denson the summer after his sophomore season. He attended a camp at the University of Rhode Island and performed well. He later went to a camp at Penn State and, hearing coach James Franklin speak to the crowd of talented athletes, Denson realized he wanted to play big-time football; and to do that, he needed to change his attitude.

Denson is unique as far as Rhode Island high school football is concerned. The state has long been dominated by the run game and the most notable recruits Rhode Island has produced have been linemen, on either side of the ball, or running backs.

At 6 feet 2 inches and 188 pounds, Denson is built like a prototypical wide receiver. His size, mixed with speed and athleticism, make him a unique prospect at defensive back.

Still, Denson was having a hard time getting noticed. Rhode Island doesn’t have a bevy of elite wide receivers against whom Denson can compete and display his talents, and with La Salle having so many offensive stars — the Rams saw quarterback Dean Varrecchione, running back Jamezell Lassiter and tight end Brady Fisher make All-State in the last two seasons — putting up video game numbers that might catch someone’s eye wasn’t an option either.

Denson put it on himself to get the attnetion of college coaches. He played 7-on-7 in the offseason and went to every camp he could.

He also refused to let people tell him what his limitations were.

Standing up for yourself can be scary, but Denson wasn’t shy about telling coaches why they should be recruiting him. During a camp at Boston College, Denson was told to run reps with a group filled with players he knew weren’t a priority in the Eagles’ recruiting plans. He told the coaches he wanted to run with the “gold” group and continued to fight for his cause until they let him. He performed well and found himself on BC’s radar.

“You can’t take no for an answer with this stuff. You have to put yourself out there,” Denson said. “You can’t sit back and expect things to come to you.”

After earning All-State honors at defensive back last fall — and ending the season with an interception return for a touchdown that put an exclamation point on La Salle’s Super Bowl win over Hendricken — offers started trickling in, but they weren’t the big ones Denson had hoped for.

Then Denson did something that changed his life.

In February, Denson sent a direct message to OT7, which promotes 7-on-7 highlights on social media. He did a video collaboration with OT7 and asked the administrator to put him in contact with A.J Greene, a social media influencer who works with OT7 and has his own 7-on-7 travel team. Greene saw Denson’s film and gave him a shot on his team. By April, Denson had earned his first three-star recruiting service ranking and suddenly was transformed into one of the country’s top recruits.

“I started making plays and plays started going viral,” Denson said. “It helped with recruiting because everyone started to know who I was. I was on everyone’s radar, like ‘Who’s this kid from Rhode Island?' "

On weekends, Denson traveled around the country for 7-on-7 showcases and lined up against some of the best receivers in the country. He more than held his own.

“A lot of coaches said, ‘Yeah, we liked your [high school] film, but can you do that against him or him — can you do that over here?’ " Denson said. “That’s really what it was. I was making the same plays against kids who were top 100 in the nation or committed to LSU or Alabama that I was here.”

Denson went on unofficial visits throughout the country and, with programs taking full-fledged modeling photo shoots for potential recruits, filled his Instagram page with pictures from teams that the most novice of college football fans know are a big deal.

In May, Denson revealed his top 12 — Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M. On Instagram Live on July 4, Denson gave his verbal commitment to Michigan State.

“They were the first big program to offer me. Some schools will offer you or not let you commit, or just to get in early, but the day they offered me, they were trying to get me to commit.

“You go where you’re loved the most. Other schools love me, but Michigan State needs me, and when a school makes it feel like it needs you and has a plan for you, that’s when you know you should make the decision.”

Denson made a verbal commitment but nothing is official until he signs his letter of intent. He knows Michigan State could pull its offer if it wanted to, so while his recruitment might seem closed, the door is slightly open.

“I’m a Spartan Dawg,” Denson said. “But there are other schools that are recruiting me — Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Alabama. Schools like that are still recruiting me hard and I’m going to take my visits, but I’m committed to Michigan State.”

The choice made Ebony more than happy. She was on board with Michigan State’s pitch from the start and, while she let her son make his own decision, she wanted him to make sure it was the right one for him and not just because of what happens on the gridiron.

“My mom, she says it all the time, she doesn’t want to look at football like a way out,” Denson said. “She said if I wasn’t a football player, I would have gone to school and just been a student. She doesn’t look at it like a way out or a way to take my family out of the hood. She wants it to be an opportunity for me to go to school for free and do what I love at the same time.

“She doesn’t want football to be my end-all, be-all. She wants it to be a blessing.”

It has been so far. Denson’s story is still being written and, armed with what he’s learned so far, where it goes is up to him.

Before he became an All-Stater, Denson would search his name online looking for any mention in a story or video clip of his football prowess. Instead, he would find stories about his father’s past.

Now a Google search of “Justin Denson” reveals one thing — that believing in yourself can take you places you’ve wanted to go.

“Who my dad was put a little chip on my shoulder,” Denson said. “But when you search up Justin Denson, it used to be bad stuff. Now when you look up Justin Denson, it’s articles on a football player in Rhode Island.

“Before, when you heard that name, it was, 'Ooh, this and that,' all bad things, so I felt I really had to change that.”

