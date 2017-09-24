“Troubled” by the President’s remarks, Jim Irsay issues lengthy statement

The Colts are one of the few teams that had an obvious need at quarterback but inexplicably tiptoed around the player who sparked the anthem protests a year ago. Now, the owner of the team in the state that Vice President Mike Pence once governed has issued a lengthy statement in response to President Donald Trump’s exhortation that owners get off the field any “son of a bitch” who kneels or sits for the anthem.

“I am troubled by the President’s recent comments about our league and our players,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “Sports in America have the unique ability to bring people from all walks of life and from different points of view together to work toward or root for a common goal, and the Indianapolis Colts are proud to be a part of that tradition in our home city and state.

“The vast majority of players in the NFL — especially those who have worn and continue to wear the Horseshoe — have donated millions of dollars to charities, raised money for those affected by recent hurricanes, created charitable foundations, visited schools, mentored students, worked in homeless shelters, cleaned up parks, and put in hours of their personal time toward improving their communities and lives of those around them.

“That’s the spirit in which this nation was founded, and we all need to work tirelessly to bring people together to take on the challenges that face us and give back to the people of our communities. More so than any result on the field, that is a common goal worth rooting for.”

It’s a risky move from Irsay, given the prevailing political views in Indiana. With his team struggling (they’re home underdogs against the Browns on Sunday) and a sense that the quarterback position was grossly mismanaged at best and flat-out misrepresented at worst, it may not take much for fans of the Colts to follow the President’s urging to stay away from NFL games.