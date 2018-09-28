Troubled Patriots brace for Dolphins

Los Angeles (AFP) - The history of the NFL shows that writing off the New England Patriots is fraught with peril, but Tom Brady and his team-mates take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday knowing that defeat could have season-defining consequences.

Another loss for the Patriots, humbled 26-10 by the Detroit Lions last weekend, would leave the five-time Super Bowl champions with only one win from four games equalling their worst start to the season since the dawn of the Bill Belichick and Brady era.

Perhaps more significantly, the Dolphins could be sitting pretty at the top of the AFC East at 4-0, with daylight between them and the Patriots in the race for the playoffs.

A third Patriots loss would also darken the mood that has settled over the franchise since their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in last season's Super Bowl classic.

Long-rumoured reports of a rift between Belichick and Brady were given a fresh gust of momentum this month after publication of details from an upcoming biography of the Patriots coach which revealed Brady had mulled quitting during the off-season.

"If you're married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin and never compliments you, after a while you want to divorce him," a source says of Brady in "Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time."

The 41-year-old Brady skipped voluntary workouts in May -- an annual exercise that he had once described as critical to the team's success -- in a move mirrored by star tight-end Rob Gronkowski.

When he did finally report to camp, Brady was presented with a new-look receiving corps that has struggled to make an impact this season.

Danny Amendola, one of Brady's most favoured targets, joined the Dolphins in the off-season after five years with the Patriots. Another offensive weapon, Brandin Cooks, left for the Los Angeles Rams.

Story Continues

Add in the suspension of Julian Edelman for the first four games of the season, and it is little wonder that Brady cut a frustrated figure during last Sunday's loss to Detroit, when he was restricted to a meagre 133 passing yards.

- Crisis, what crisis? -

For any other franchise, this might represent a full-blown crisis.

The Patriots however have demonstrated repeatedly that they are more than capable of recovering from a shaky start to the season.

In fact, the last time they started a season at 1-3, in 2001, they ended up winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase cautioned that his in-form team won't be taking anything for granted at Foxborough on Sunday, brushing off a suggestion that victory would leave his team in pole position in the AFC East.

"It's a little early for us to even worry about anything like that," Gase said. "We're getting ready for a tough opponent at a place that we haven't really won in a long time against a Hall of Fame quarterback and a Hall of Fame coach.

"We know that and understand that we have to play extremely well and we have to prepare the right way and do the right things on Sunday. We're not worried about anything besides that."

The famously taciturn Belichick, meanwhile, batted away a question asking whether Sunday's game would feel like a playoff game.

"We don't ever want to lose a game," Belichick replied. "So, I don't really know what you're talking about. All games, especially division games, are important."

The Dolphins are one of three teams left with an unbeaten record.

The Rams underscored their credentials as possible Super Bowl contenders with a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, improving to 4-0 in the NFC West.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs will put their unbeaten record on the line when they travel to Denver with young quarterback star Patrick Mahomes looking to build on a dazzling start to the season.

Mahomes has thrown for an NFL record 13 touchdowns in his opening three games with no interceptions, averaging just under 300 yards per game in a Chiefs offense that has averaged a league-best 39.3 points per game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is delighted with Mahomes' performances, and warns the 23-year-old still has room for improvement.

"The main thing there is that he's real," Reid said. "He's real with you guys. He is real on the sideline. That allows for progress."