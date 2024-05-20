Troubled Morecambe undertake mass squad clearout

Morecambe have a squad of just five first-team players at the moment ahead of next season [Getty Images]

Troubled Morecambe have announced the departures of 16 players at the end of their League Two season.

They finished in 15th, but were deducted three points for failing to pay their players on time last August.

Since the end of the campaign, manager Ged Brannan has departed to become the number two at Accrington Stanley.

This latest development leaves the managerless club with a current squad of just five first-team players.

While there is no chief executive at the Mazuma Stadium, with Ben Sadler leaving to take up the same post at Walsall.

Of the 16 players to exit the Shrimps, 12 were not offered new terms, while four players rejected new deals.

One of those to turn down a deal is captain Farrend Rawson, who has been an outspoken critic of the club's owner, Jason Whittingham.

Only one player - Charlie Brown - was under contract after the season with Gwion Edwards and Stuart Moore since agreeing new deals.

An extension has been triggered for Kayden Harrack and a first professional contract given to forward Saul Fox-Akande, while the club are waiting to hear if midfielder JJ McKiernan accepts his offer.

Players being released: Adam Smith, Jacob Bedeau, Chris Stokes, Max Melbourne, Oscar Threlkeld, Jacob Davenport, Yann Songo’o, Jake Taylor, Brandon Barker, Cammy Smith, Jordy Hiwula, Jordan Slew.

Players to reject a new contract: Farrend Rawson, David Tutonda, Donald Love, Joel Senior.

Morecambe FC official website