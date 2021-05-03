Troubled former Michigan State football DT Malik McDowell signed by Cleveland Browns
Malik McDowell is getting another chance in the NFL.
The former Michigan State football defensive lineman has signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday.
McDowell, 24, left MSU a year early and was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. But McDowell was involved in an ATV accident, in which he suffered a head injury, and eventually placed on the non-football injury list. During his rookie season, was also arrested for disorderly conduct in 2017 at an Atlanta nightclub.
The Seahawks eventually released McDowell, listed at 6 feet 6 and 300 pounds, in 2018.
Since the, McDowell, the former five-star recruit out of Southfield, was arrested in Feb. 2019 after tussling and arguing with Lathrup Village police in a Southfield gas station. He was arrested again in April of that year and charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle.
McDowell was sentenced to three months in an Oakland County jail for those 2019 arrests.
