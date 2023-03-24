Trotter's veteran free agents to not give up on
The Browns are adding a veteran receiver. After trading for Elijah Moore earlier this week, Cleveland has reached a one-year agreement with Marquise Goodwin, according to multiple reports. Goodwin, 32, spent last season with the Seahawks. He caught 27 passes for 387 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games with two starts. A third-round pick [more]
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
The new defensive player was originally drafted by the Patriots.
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
The Eagles have emerged as a possible landing spot for long-time Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to a report. By Reuben Frank
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
Met by a tepid WR market in NFL free agency, ex-Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark will again play on a one-year deal in hopes of cashing in big in 2024.
Sports Illustrated ranked the Chicago Bears' skills position groups in the top-15 in the NFL.
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
Why did Joe Judge reportedly gain an assistant head coach title while no promotion was announced for linebackers coach Jerod Mayo? Tom E. Curran adds some clarity to the situation.
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.