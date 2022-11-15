Trotter's inside look into Matt Ryan's mindset over last four weeks
NFL Network's Jim Trotter gives an inside look into Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan's mindset over the last four weeks.
Peyton Manning has proven, time and again, that he’ll succeed at anything he tries to do. So what if, at some point, he was approached to run for Commissioner of the NFL? “I’m not qualified, in my opinion,” Manning said during a visit to #PFTPM, on behalf of Frito-Lay and a World Cup commercial that [more]
Aaron Judge hits free agency after hitting 62 home runs, joined by a handful of star shortstops and Cy Young winners.
The Eagles entered Monday Night Football with 18 takeaways and three giveaways, with their plus-15 turnover ratio nearly double anyone else in the NFL. They got an early takeaway against the Commanders, with Josh Sweat getting a blindside hit on Taylor Heinicke that forced a fumble that Marlon Tuipulotu recovered for the Eagles at the [more]
Burglars made off with "millions" worth of luxury goods, including prototype designer handbags, after a break-in Sunday at the Paris home Benoit-Louis Vuitton.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
The mother of the Chiefs receiver provided an update on her son’s injury on social media.
The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz [more]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you."
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.
Oregon loses its place in the College Football Playoff field in this week's bowl projections, opening the door for Clemson to make the field.
After it was reported that the 49ers placed a waiver claim for Jerry Tillery, Kyle Shanahan explained why the team did so.
Sixteen years after a mic'd up Peyton Manning castigated his star center ''Quit calling the (bleeping) plays!,'' Jeff Saturday called all the right shots in his successful NFL head coaching debut on the Las Vegas Strip. Of course, two weeks ago nobody, including Saturday, could have imagined he'd be making his NFL head coaching debut last weekend.
How can the Eagles replace one of the NFL's top tight ends?
Buffalo is following the same script from last season.