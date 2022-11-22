Trotter, Wyche react to Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era semifinalists for 2023 class
NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche react to the Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era semifinalists for the 2023 class.
Brandon Aiyuk had a night to remember against the Arizona Cardinals, in more ways than one.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
As OSU looks to return to its winning ways against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
For most of this offseason, it was assumed that Jimmy Garoppolo‘s time in San Francisco was done. But Garoppolo eventually agreed to return for another year, Trey Lance was lost for the season in Week Two, and now it’s Garoppolo who has the 49ers making another playoff run. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is grateful. [more]
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had the perfect response when asked about rookie John Ridgeway's suplex tackle of Dameon Pierce this past Sunday in Houston.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Remember when the Browns sold their soul and three first-round draft picks for Deshaun Watson with the idea of contending for the Super Bowl? Whoops.
Zach Wilson was bad on Sunday, and hasn't been great most of this season.
Ohio vs Bowling Green game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Tuesday, November 22
“It was exciting. It was friendly. It was surprising. And it was filled with meeting absolutely incredible people from Kansas City.”
Quarterback Mac Jones pointed out one way in which the Patriots' offense has struggled in recent weeks, and there's plenty of evidence to prove his point.
"I have never seen that in a game before!" ESPN analyst Daymeon Fishback exclaimed when Arizona's Oumar Ballo passed to UC's Landers Nolley II.
Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) on the4 sidelines after a timeout during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium. Photo | Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK TUSCALOOSA, Ala.
After starting 1-6, the Detroit Lions have climbed 14 spots in the power rankings during their three-game winning streak
The NFL is a tough, unforgiving business. Almost every day during the season (and for much of the offseason), coaches and/or General Managers decide to terminate the employment of players, reasoning that it’s in the bests interests of the team. And, yes, you probably already know where I’m going with this. On Monday, the Broncos [more]