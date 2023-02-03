Trotter, Wyche react to DeMeco Ryans' official introduction as Texans new head coach
NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche react to former Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans' official introduction as the Texans new head coach.
NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche react to former Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans' official introduction as the Texans new head coach.
Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler expects “teams” to have interest in Derek Carr. The quarterback surely will have a market, but it might come in free agency rather than via a trade. Carr talked to Stephen Holder of ESPN while competing in the Pro Bowl games and confirmed the Raiders have not granted his agent [more]
Elliot Higgins, who died in 2014, has been linked to rape cases in Tuscaloosa in 1991 and 2001. Police say DNA evidence helped crack the case.
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Super Bowl expert picks and predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
A full week of coaching Shrine Bowl practices allowed the Patriots to do plenty of scouting, and it appears they came out of Las Vegas particularly fond of three players.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Aaron Rodgers: "What's becoming clear is a trade feels more possible than ever."
Now that Tom Brady officially has announced his retirement, Steve Young had a word of advice from one Pro Football Hall of Famer to a future inductee.
The Chiefs were down the same four players from the previous day for Friday’s practice.
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”
The soon-to-be-former Raiders QB is enjoying the Pro Bowl.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”
During the 1993 Pro Bowl, Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman played only part of the game and didn’t stick around until the end, explaining that he had a flight to catch and couldn’t stay in Hawaii. That didn’t go over well with the league office at the time, but Aikman believes he did the right thing. [more]
With Senior Bowl week in full swing, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft