Trotter, Wyche preview key needs for Rams in 2022 offseason
NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche preview key needs for Los Angeles Rams in 2022 offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche preview key needs for Los Angeles Rams in 2022 offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The news, as broken on Monday’s PFT Live, that the Dolphins had planned to pursue Sean Payton to coach the team and Tom Brady to play quarterback, entails many layers and levels. Let’s focus, for now, on the wrinkle that the Dolphins sought permission from the Saints to speak to Payton, and that the Saints [more]
Does Thielen have a point?
With the NFL Combine finally here, Thor Nystrom drops Mock Draft 2.0, a mega 3-round extravaganza (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
His long-time NFL broadcast-booth partner has bolted Fox for ESPN. Will Joe Buck follow Troy Aikman? That’s the next big domino to fall in this game of broadcast bingo. (Sorry to mix board-game metaphors. But, hey, that’s Life.) Buck has one year left on his contract with Fox. Via Andrew Marchand of the New York [more]
CBS Sports' latest mock draft has the Jets moving back 10 spots in the first round and trading the 10th pick to the Steelers.
Team owner Michael Bidwill tried to smooth things over recently but it doesn't appear to be working.
The Patriots were light on offensive staff with the departure of Josh McDaniels and others.
After seven successful seasons in the NFL, all with the Buccaneers, guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28.
Curious to know what Brooks thought about the pace of play today.
Kyler Murray has let the Cardinals know exactly what he’s looking for: A new contract. Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement saying Murray wants a new deal and has gave the Cardinals “a detailed contract proposal” outlining exactly what he’s looking for. No details of the proposed contract were mentioned in the statement, but [more]
All four projected No. 1 seeds lost on Saturday, paving the way for Baylor to jump ahead and steal a top seed in the latest bracket projection.
Crissy Froyd dives in on three lesser-known quarterbacks at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
The Vikings have a new G.M. and coach but, for now, the same quarterback. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the former coach and the current quarterback had reached the limit of their relationship. Via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, Mike Zimmer “complained openly in coaching meetings about [Kirk] Cousins” last season. Graff adds that “some of [more]
Too high? Too low?
Could the Dolphins make a run at the former Packer?
MLB owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Dec. 1. Here is the latest...
A Minnesota high school basketball coach has resigned, and a team canceled the rest of its season after a player […] The post Coach quits, team’s season canceled after racist ‘monkey’ note sent to high school player appeared first on TheGrio.
The 5-step plan to a strong #49ers free agency:
One of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft won’t be throwing during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Matt Corral will not throw until later this month. Corral has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered while playing for Ole Miss in the Sugar [more]
At the end of the most recent Green Bay season, we explained that the Packers could quickly end the Second Annual Aaron Rodgers Offseason Drama by offering Rodgers a two-year, fully-guaranteed, $100 million contract. Although we quickly heard from a source with knowledge of the dynamics that it’s not about money for Rodgers at this [more]