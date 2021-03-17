Trotter, Wyche perplexed by Raiders' free-agency approach

Reuters

The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods.