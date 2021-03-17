Trotter, Wyche perplexed by Raiders' free-agency approach
NFL Network's Jim Trotter, Steve Wyche perplexed by Las Vegas Raiders' free-agency approach. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Jim Trotter, Steve Wyche perplexed by Las Vegas Raiders' free-agency approach. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Titans are re-signing LB Jayon Brown to a 1-year deal worth $5.25 million. Brown only played 10 games last season, but he still had 76 tackles, 8 PBU and one interception. In his career, Brown 330 tackles and 3 interceptions to go along with 9.5 sacks
The Titans are bringing back linebacker Jaylon Brown to a defense that should improve its pass-rush presence.
LG Richie Incognito set to rejoin the Raiders on a new deal
Raiders sign Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue
Marcus Spears does not agree with Mike Greenberg that Ryan Fitzpatrick makes the Washington Football team the favorites in the NFC East.
In their annual preparation for the official opening of the NFL's signing and trading period, teams will predictably jettison veteran players to create more space under the salary cap. It's called dead money — unaccounted-for bonus figures, basically — and the shrunken cap this season has brought even more of it to life than usual. “A whole different ballgame,” Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman said.
Raiders nab third-round pick from Cardinals in trade for C Rodney Hudson
On the precipice of the official start to free agency, one linebacker has decided to remain off the open market. Jayon Brown has agreed to re-sign with the Titans on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Brown has been one of Tennessee’s key defensive pieces for the past few years, [more]
The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods.
The NFL's new league year has started and Derek Barnett is under contract for $10 million on his fifth-year option. By Reuben Frank
Tracking all of the news for the Colts in free agency.
Take a look at all of the free agent signings for all 32 NFL teams in 2021 free agency.
The two former Blazers are now being traded for one another.
Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.
Fullback is a dying position. Unless you're Kyle Juszczyk.
A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.
A legend left the boxing world on Saturday.
Shawn Bradley announced in a statement that he's been paralyzed following a bicycle accident in January.
BYU is in a region that plays on Sunday in the Sweet 16. A longstanding school policy means the NCAA would have the Cougars play Saturday instead.
Free agency has been a hot time for NFL quarterbacks. Here’s a look at this week’s QB signings and what they could mean for teams, players involved.