Trotter: The Texans are open to 'everything' heading into draft
NFL Media's Jim Trotter discusses the Houston Texans draft plan. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Tomorrow is Draft Day and we got Jags fans covered with all the information they need heading into it.
With the draft consisting of only seven rounds, a land rush will inevitably emerge for players who aren’t selected. The league limits the amount of money that teams can offer to undrafted free agents in the form of signing bonuses. The NFL Players Association has informed agents that each team has $167,944 each to use [more]
Knowing what we know now, our NFL insiders give their takes on whether they think the Colts should have drafted Russell Wilson instead of Andrew Luck.
Peyton Manning sets up scholarship at Georgia Tech in memory of his former Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas. The 10-year NFL receiver died in December.
The 49ers should not lock themselves into a wide receiver with their first pick if they get an offer too good to refuse for Deebo Samuel.
Bryant caught one pass in two injury-ravaged seasons in Detroit
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel has once again used social media to talk about his ongoing issues with the 49ers, without actually clearing anything up. This time, Samuel posted on Twitter to complain that people are talking about his situation without knowing the facts. Unfortunately, Samuel didn’t explain what the facts are. “To real [more]
The #Chiefs are bringing back former Washington State QB Anthony Gordon, who spent the 2021 offseason with the team.
The team also "likes" North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, but would more likely target him on Day 2.
Here are the five main reasons why, as a personnel executive put it to Yahoo Sports, “This sh— is unreal, man. No one has a clue. Going to be a fun weekend.”
Much like his father, late football legend Al Davis, who often marched solo as his NFL brethren stayed in formation, Mark Davis isnt linking arms with his fellow owners, who have formed a wall of solidarity against Kaepernicks return.
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
Mark Davis had no idea that his decision to lure Gruden back to the sideline, which generated excitement among fans recalling Grudens revivifying first tenure (1998-2001), would end in such sordid fashion that he would be both saddened and sickened.
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
Vince Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, recently pleaded guilty to stealing several prized possessions from the former Patriots star, including both of his Super Bowl rings.
Uncertainty is the dominant theme of the 2022 NFL draft, and there could be some surprising developments from early on in the first round.
The 49ers have not slammed the door on a Deebo Samuel trade. Deebo supposedly has slammed the door on returning to the 49ers. As the first round of the draft approaches, the clock ticks toward a potential deal that will send Deebo to a new team. On one hand, the 49ers could be trying to [more]
There is more uncertainty at the top of the draft than there has been in many years, making any forecast a bit of an adventure. But we’re running out of time, so here’s another guess at how the top of the draft is going to go.
Addressing who breaks a tie in the draft room when the Cowboys are on the clock, Jerry Jones took a shot at Taco Charlton. “There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes the call,” the Cowboys owner said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Taco [more]