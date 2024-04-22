Trotter ‘could be in for long wait in 2024 NFL draft’ according to this analyst

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are losing arguably their best player to the 2024 NFL draft, All-American linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter was our defensive MVP for the Tigers during their 2023 season, playing as one of the best defensive players in college football. Trotter started all 12 games on the Clemson defense this season, ranking first on the team in tackles (87), tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (5.5). You’d think another excellent season like this would raise his draft stock, but that might not be the case.

According to USA TODAY Sports analyst Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, Trotter is a big-name college football standout who could be in for long wait in 2024 NFL draft.

It didn’t take long before the son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker and former Philadelphia Eagles standout Jeremiah Trotter stepped out of his father’s shadow. The 6-0, 228-pounder made his mark at Clemson as a consistent downhill playmaker, collecting nearly 180 tackles with 28 ½ tackles for loss and 12 sacks over his two years as a starter. Taking his game to the NFL, however, could be tricky. Finishing plays against the run might prove more difficult at the next level, as his range is not extensive and he can be too easily shaken in space. And while his instincts could help him become a solid contributor in zone coverage, he could be exposed in man-to-man matchups. The middle rounds seem like a sensible starting point for his pro career.

While Trotter is a bit undersized, his talent is far more impressive than Middlehurst-Schwartz is giving credit for. His athleticism is legitimate, and he has the tools to be fantastic in man coverage with the right coaching staff. Trotter is a pure leader with the tools to rush the quarterback and cover ground in the run game.

While I don’t see Trotter as a first-round pick, primarily because of his size, I also don’t see him making it out of the second round with the potential he possesses.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire