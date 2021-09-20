Trotter: Chargers entered Cowboys game 'almost with a sense of arrogance'

Reuters

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5-to-11 year-olds, and they plan to seek authorisation to use the vaccine in children in that age range in Europe, the United States and elsewhere as soon as possible. The companies said the vaccine generated an immune response in the 5-to-11 year-olds in their Phase II/III clinical trial that matched that previously observed in 16-to-25 age-group. Doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies.