Trotter: 2021 holiday games to circle on the calendar

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) Already missing All-Star forward Jaylen Brown because of a serious wrist injury, the Boston Celtics will also be without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart when they play the reeling Cavaliers on Wednesday night in a game with playoff implications. The Celtics said Walker will sit out as he continues to manage a left knee injury, and Smart is down with a bruised right calf. Walker has not been playing back-to-back games all season.