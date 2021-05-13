Trotter: 2021 holiday games to circle on the calendar
NFL Network's Jim Trotter breaks down the 2021 holiday games to circle on the calendar. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Jim Trotter breaks down the 2021 holiday games to circle on the calendar. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
The aftermath of an unforgettable win over Billy Joe Saunders in front of a record crowd in Texas confirms Canelo Alvarez’s status as the best in boxing at the moment
The requirement has been in place since NASCAR resumed racing in May of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four former NFL tight ends, including three Hall of Famers, tell USA TODAY Sports what they think of Tim Tebow’s expected comeback with the Jaguars.
The UFC contender is still in Las Vegas quarantining almost a week after her fight cancellation.
A look at the most important games on the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals schedule.
As the Aaron Rodgers saga continues, a persistent contention lingers in league circles. The Packers regard it as hogwash. There’s a belief that Rodgers was under the impression that the Packers had agreed to trade him, at some point during the offseason. The claim that Rodgers was told he’d be traded was first mentioned, as [more]
Despite a rough patch after their 7-4 start, the Mets were always set up for success. And the best is probably still to come, with a half dozen reinforcements on the way.
CLEVELAND (AP) Already missing All-Star forward Jaylen Brown because of a serious wrist injury, the Boston Celtics will also be without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart when they play the reeling Cavaliers on Wednesday night in a game with playoff implications. The Celtics said Walker will sit out as he continues to manage a left knee injury, and Smart is down with a bruised right calf. Walker has not been playing back-to-back games all season.
Dak Prescott's return undoubtedly will boost the Cowboys as they look to bounce back from a 6-10 campaign. But can Dallas capture the NFC East?
The North Carolina high school is pressuring the national association to change its "culturally biased and inappropriate" hair rules.
The New England Patriots are the only team facing this unique schedule challenge during the 2021 NFL season.
Many coaches and players don't feel that the NCAA and organizers even tried to make the University Club course in Baton Rouge playable for them this week.
Here are six games that stood out upon the official Browns schedule release.
Former Ohio State quarterback and Chicago Bears No. 1 draft pick, Justin Fields is impressing coaches and he hasn't even taken a snap yet.
If Bradley Beal misses the final three games of the regular season, Steph Curry doesn't need much to clinch the scoring title.
In a development that virtually no one predicted five months ago, the 2020-21 Knicks have clinched a spot in the playoffs.
"He does things and you literally think, how is that possible?
Fairness is often cited as the reason for exclude trans women from sports. But this argument relies on a fallacy. Because women’s sports aren’t fair.
Jon Rahm plans to compete in the Olympics, but he understands why Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott intend to skip it.