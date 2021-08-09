Tropical storm watches issued for Caribbean islands

·1 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm watches were issued for various Caribbean islands Monday evening for what soon could become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

Watches were in effect for Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, according to a 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

Forecasters believe the disturbance heading toward the Lesser Antilles could become Tropical Storm Fred later Monday night. It has been more than a month since this year's fifth named storm — Hurricane Elsa — formed.

The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh) with higher gusts and was 165 miles (260 kilometers) east-southeast of Dominica, according to officials. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph (63 kmh). It was moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh).

The storm is forecast to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands Monday night, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in some areas. The rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small-stream flooding and potential mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

  • Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

    A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”

  • More severe weather on the horizon for weary north-central US

    The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential

  • Smoke clearing over Dixie Fire; other blazes feared as high winds return

    The Dixie Fire and scores of wildfires burning across much of the Northwest could be energized by a resurgence of high winds and heat in coming days.

  • Woman, 26, mauled to death by black bear in Canada's third fatal attack

    Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.

  • Developing tropical system is one for the US to watch

    Tropical trouble is brewing in the Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists say a system that was becoming better organized in the basin Monday has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season at any time. Forecasters will be tracking the system, which could be named Fred, since it could approach Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. As of Monday, the system, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by the National Hurricane Center

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • How weather influenced the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

    On this day in weather history, an atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan.

  • Dixie Fire, largest single blaze in California history, threatens thousands of homes; state's fire season could surpass 2020 mark

    Thousands of homes were threatened as the largest single wildfire in California history raced through hundreds of miles of dry woodland and brush.

  • Severe storm risk building over Manitoba, NW Ontario. Damaging gusts possible

    A threat for severe thunderstorms will cover portions of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario on Monday as a cold front continues chipping away at the stubborn heat over the eastern Prairies.

  • The climate change crisis is already here, but there’s still a chance to prevent the worst

    Carbon emissions need to fall dramatically and rapidly for the world to have any chance of limiting climate change and extreme weather events.

  • Scientists unlock new secrets of frozen prehistoric cave lion cubs

    The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.

  • Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report

    The U.N. climate panel has released its most comprehensive assessment https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 of climate change yet. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) used its strongest terms yet to assert that humans are causing climate change, with the first line of its report summary reading: "It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land." The stark language marked a shift from previous IPCC reports, which had said it was "extremely likely" that industrial activity was to blame.

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Greta Thunberg Speaks On UN's Climate 'Crisis' Report: 'We Can Still Avoid The Worst'

    The 18-year-old Swedish climate activist shared her thoughts on the dire Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

  • If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

    Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther

  • Mount Etna roars into action

    Etna has been lighting up the night sky regularly with explosions, lava fountains and ash plumes, dazzling onlookers and waking up locals with its roars.The camera team filming the images said eruptions started at 1 a.m. and continued until 6.30 a.m. (0430GMT). Lava flowed down the side of the 3,300-meter-high mountain and black volcanic ash and rocks known as 'lapilli', some as big as a 2 euro coin, covered streets in nearby towns after the eruption.Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.Although the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk, residents do have to live with the ash showers.

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.