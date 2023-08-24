Tropical Storm Hilary Leaves Southern California Suburbs Covered in Mud

Roads in Riverside County, California, were covered in mud on August 21 after floods caused by Tropical Storm Hilary inundated the area.

Drone footage filmed by Brian Blindauer shows the mud-caked roads and a derailed train stuck beneath a cracked overpass.

All road closures resulting from Topical Storm Hilary in the county have since reopened as of late morning August 21. Credit: Brian Blindauer via Storyful

