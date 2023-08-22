Tropical Storm Harold Makes Landfall on Texas Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Texas’s Padre Island on Tuesday, August 22, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the state’s Gulf Coast.

These satellite images by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) show the storm reaching the region.

The storm was packing winds of 60 miles per hour as it moved inland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm could bring flooding, the weather service said, and a tornado warning was issued for the area. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

