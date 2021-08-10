Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form soon in the Caribbean Sea. Where is it heading?

Michelle Marchante
·2 min read

A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fred soon, possibly by the time it nears Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Tuesday morning to determine the system’s intensity. The system has a 90% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Fred, though its strength is forecast to fluctuate in the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system could be a tropical storm by the time it passes near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday, and will be near or over Hispaniola’s mountainous land on Wednesday, where it should see some weakening.

The hurricane center predicts the system will weaken into a tropical depression again by the time it nears the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Forecasters expect it to strengthen into a tropical storm again once it nears Cuba and Florida later this week.

Most of Florida is in the cone. However, forecasters note that it’s still too soon to say if Florida will be affected because of the long-range forecast’s uncertainty.

Where is potential Tropical Storm Fred?

The disturbance was about 65 miles southwest of Guadeloupe and about 330 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, according to the hurricane center’s 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory. It was moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph with higher gusts.

“Heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding and potential mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The greatest threat for flooding impacts will be across the eastern and southeastern portions of Puerto Rico,” forecasters wrote.

“There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts elsewhere in portions of Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Cuba later this week, although the forecast is more uncertain than usual since the system is still in its formative stage. Interests in these areas should monitor the system’s progress and updates to the forecast.”

Watches/Warnings

The government of the Bahamas on Tuesday issued a tropical storm watch for the Turks and Caicos Islands, and for the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances eastward.

Tropical storm watches remain in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, the north coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border; the northern border of Haiti with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas.

