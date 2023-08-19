The tropical depression is expected to be short lived

Article published: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, 11 p.m. ET

On Saturday at 11 pm, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for the tropical depression. The tropical depression is 855 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 16 mph to the west-northwest. The tropical depression is forecast to be short lived.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the South Carolina Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.