'Trophy would be good way to end it' - departing Kebble reflects on Glasgow stint

Oli Kebble admits he's sad to be leaving Glasgow this summer after seven years at the club and is targeting the perfect send-off of URC glory.

The Scotland prop is one of six departures from Scotstoun in the summer, having recently made his 100th Warriors appearance.

"I'm pretty sad I'm leaving, but I think I've had a great stint here," Kebble said. "All good things have come to an end. It's not really a reality yet, we've got three big weeks to go, so I haven't thought about it much.

"The awards dinner on Saturday was the first time I've thought about it properly. It's quite sad, but if you stay too long you become a villain, so I'm glad I'm leaving a hero!"

Joining in 2017, the former South Africa Under-20s star went on to play for his adopted country and was part of the Glasgow sides that lost in the Pro14 final in 2019 and the Challenge Cup showpiece last season.

The 31-year-old must now face his former side, the Stormers, on Saturday for a place in the URC semi-finals, before making a call on his future - although he remains tight-lipped.

"I've got a decision to make this week, it sounds like. That's all I can say right now."

Reflecting on his highlights, Kebble said: "Making the [2019] final at Celtic Park was really special.

"Being a really competitive side every year, we've done well every year even if we haven't won anything. To top it off this season with a trophy would be lovely and a good way to end it.

"The guys who did experience that [final] will have a little extra knowledge when it comes to finals rugby. For us, we're completely a different team. We just need to focus on being the best we can be for ourselves and when it comes to those big moments hopefully we can be a little bit luckier."