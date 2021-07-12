Trophy, Coca-Cola and Heineken for thirsty Bonucci

After Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Coca-Cola and Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Euro 2020 sponsor Heineken's non-alcoholic 0.0 brand from the press conference table at the beginning of the tournament, Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci went the other way.

The Italian walked into a news conference room carrying not only a Euro trophy, but also bottles of branded drinks and took big swigs from both before placing the bottles in front of him before he spoke to media.