'Trophies more important than records,' says Mancini
Italy coach Roberto Mancini said Sunday that winning trophies was more important than achieving records as Italy extended their undefeated run to 30 games with a 1-0 win over Wales.
Italy have won 25 and drawn five going back to September 2018, matching the record set under two-time World Cup winning coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and 1939.
"It's nice to have equalled a legend like Pozzo. But he has more important trophies than the 30 games," said Mancini.
"We are happy because all the players had a great game and changing eight players at kick-off, it was not necessarily an obvious thing to do.
"I would have changed even if the game had been decisive, I needed fresh strength in the game. We had to gain some minutes."
"We are 26, we need them to play and have time to play.
"It will be a little more difficult to make the choices, yes.
"A lot of players are used to playing big matches, it will be a shame to leave some aside, but we can count on a lot of players, that's the most important thing."
Wales also qualified for the Euro 2020 last 16 as runners-up of Group A despite the loss.
Matteo Pessina's goal in Rome means Italy will play the runner-up from Group C in the next round, with Wales facing the team that comes second in Group B.
